About this product
WEDDING CAKE (GH) THC-A - Light green buds with deep orange hairs providing. The Wedding Cake is covered in milky trichomes giving the buds a frosted appearance. A delicious aroma of sweet dough is present with mild undertones of earthy pepper. Break open the buds to reveal a hidden cakey-vanilla aroma. A taste of sweet cake followed by a smooth haze is pleasant on the lips during the smooth inhale. The effects of this Indica-Dominant Hybrid are relaxing but not sedating. Great for lounging on the weekend or taking a break from your busy life.
Density: High
Primary Aromas: A delicious aroma of sweet dough is present with mild undertones of earthy pepper. Break open the buds to reveal a hidden cakey vanilla aroma.
Taste Profile: A taste of sweet cake followed by a smooth haze is pleasant on the lips during the smooth inhale.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Anytime
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
THC-A - 24.40%
THC (Delta 9) - 0.28%
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 25.60%
Harvested: August 2022
*Expect size and color of pieces to vary
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.