WEDDING CAKE (GH) THC-A - Light green buds with deep orange hairs providing. The Wedding Cake is covered in milky trichomes giving the buds a frosted appearance. A delicious aroma of sweet dough is present with mild undertones of earthy pepper. Break open the buds to reveal a hidden cakey-vanilla aroma. A taste of sweet cake followed by a smooth haze is pleasant on the lips during the smooth inhale. The effects of this Indica-Dominant Hybrid are relaxing but not sedating. Great for lounging on the weekend or taking a break from your busy life.



Density: High



Primary Aromas: A delicious aroma of sweet dough is present with mild undertones of earthy pepper. Break open the buds to reveal a hidden cakey vanilla aroma.



Taste Profile: A taste of sweet cake followed by a smooth haze is pleasant on the lips during the smooth inhale.



Preferred Time of Use: Daytime - Anytime



Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid



THC-A - 24.40%



THC (Delta 9) - 0.28%



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 25.60%



Harvested: August 2022



*Expect size and color of pieces to vary