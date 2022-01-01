About this product
The smell of this strain will make your mouth water. It’s pungently sweet and tangy with tangerine-citrus nodes. The parent strain (produced by 3rd Gen Family & Terp Hogz) is an indica-dominant mix of Grapefruit and Grape Ape that is crossed with another undisclosed strain to produce this candy-flavored cannabis. The pleasurable smoke results in a comfortable and calming feeling, consisting of a cerebral sensation that is complimented by a pleasant, lingering taste on the palate.
Primary Terpenes: B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, B-Nerolidol
Primary Aromas: Tangerine-Citrus, Grapefruit, Candy
Smell Profile: The smell released from Zkittles is multilayered with a strong citrus-sweet aroma, featuring scents of tangerine, grapefruit, nectar and flowers. This combination of scent and taste make Zkittles a great pick for the cannabis connoisseur looking for an incredible CBD flower.
Taste Profile: Zkittles presents a tropical taste of sweet fruit the lingers on the tongue. This sensation is defined by tones of Citrus, Grapefruit, & Sweetness.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Density: High
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 21.39%
Total CBD: 17.74%
THC (Delta9: .29%
Primary Terpenes: B-Myrcene, B-Caryophyllene, B-Nerolidol
Primary Aromas: Tangerine-Citrus, Grapefruit, Candy
Smell Profile: The smell released from Zkittles is multilayered with a strong citrus-sweet aroma, featuring scents of tangerine, grapefruit, nectar and flowers. This combination of scent and taste make Zkittles a great pick for the cannabis connoisseur looking for an incredible CBD flower.
Taste Profile: Zkittles presents a tropical taste of sweet fruit the lingers on the tongue. This sensation is defined by tones of Citrus, Grapefruit, & Sweetness.
Preferred Time of Use: Daytime / Anytime
Phenotype: Indica-Dominant Hybrid
Density: High
Total Cannabinoids Analyzed: 21.39%
Total CBD: 17.74%
THC (Delta9: .29%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.