Logo for the brand Black Tie CBD

Black Tie CBD

Zweet Tarts CBD Hemp Flower

Zweet Tarts- These vibrant green flowers have a lemon-lime taste similar to a refreshing sprite on a summer day, followed by a dank cannabis tang similar to a stout OG. The buds are large and very bright green with yellow leaves running throughout which we would call a “lemon lime” like appearance. This sativa-dominant hybrid CBD flower is uplifting, perfect for spending time with friends, relaxing, and doesn’t knock you out.

Density: Medium - Hard

Primary Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, B-Myrcene, Terpinolene (2.21%)

Primary Aromas: Cinnamon, Orange, Turpentine, Chamomile

Smell Profile: The aroma is sweet, with a tangy dank finish.

Taste Profile: The flavor is refreshing, giving off a sweet and sour tang similar to a Sprite, hints of lemon and lime waking you up with its engaging, pungent taste that hits with dank OG notes after the initial exhale.

Preferred Time of Use: Day time

Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid

Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 22.43%

Total CBD - 18.08%

THC (Delta 9) - 0.11%
