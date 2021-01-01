About this product

Zweet Tarts- These vibrant green flowers have a lemon-lime taste similar to a refreshing sprite on a summer day, followed by a dank cannabis tang similar to a stout OG. The buds are large and very bright green with yellow leaves running throughout which we would call a “lemon lime” like appearance. This sativa-dominant hybrid CBD flower is uplifting, perfect for spending time with friends, relaxing, and doesn’t knock you out.



Density: Medium - Hard



Primary Terpenes: B-Caryophyllene, B-Myrcene, Terpinolene (2.21%)



Primary Aromas: Cinnamon, Orange, Turpentine, Chamomile



Smell Profile: The aroma is sweet, with a tangy dank finish.



Taste Profile: The flavor is refreshing, giving off a sweet and sour tang similar to a Sprite, hints of lemon and lime waking you up with its engaging, pungent taste that hits with dank OG notes after the initial exhale.



Preferred Time of Use: Day time



Phenotype: Sativa-Dominant Hybrid



Total Cannabinoids Analyzed - 22.43%



Total CBD - 18.08%



THC (Delta 9) - 0.11%