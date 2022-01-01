About this product
These vibrant green flowers have a lemon-lime taste similar to a refreshing sprite on a summer day, followed by a dank cannabis tang similar to a stout OG. The buds are large and very bright green with yellow leaves running throughout which we would call a “lemon lime” like appearance. This sativa-dominant hybrid CBD flower is uplifting, perfect for spending time with friends, relaxing, and doesn’t knock you out.

Black Tie CBD
Black Tie CBD produces 100% organically grown hemp in Oregon’s Umpqua River Valley. It’s not just a job to us, it’s a labor of love. Our farmers take pride in their work resulting in a superior product. We specialize in premium CBD & CBG flower, oil, and concentrates/extracts.