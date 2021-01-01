About this product

Blackout X introduces the smallest disposable pen made for oil on the market - the x710Lite. These inexpensive and inconspicuous devices hold a measured 0.2ml of oil. The x710Lite is the exact size of a traditional cigarette and the battery will last well beyond the 35-50 hits of 0.2ml of oil. Note: This device is loaded with a syringe and made to handle some of the most viscous of oils. These do not come "pre-loaded".