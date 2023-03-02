These refreshingly tart sour jelly singles are made with real fruit and infused with a strain-specific cannabinoid hybrid distillate with live resin terps to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer. Our jellies are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or corn syrup.
Shelf life: 12 months Activation: 15-60 mins Total per package: 100mg THC Total per serving: 10mg THC Servings per package: 10
Strain: GS Cookies | Indica-Dominate
Mellow Vibes Green Apple jellies evoke the nostalgia of tart Granny Smith apples, they have a delicious flavor.
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.
Mellow Vibes is found in Oregon, Nevada & California dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.