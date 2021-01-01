About this product
5 pack | 250mg CBD | Premium Vegan & Gluten-Free Jellies | Premium Cannabis-derived CBD is blended into our sweet, juicy Marionberry, Raspberry Lemonade, and Blood Orange Jellies to provide a relaxing, non-psychoactive experience.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.
Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
Feel the VIBE!
