Mellow Vibes CBD Jellies | 5 Pack Multi-Pack | 250mg CBD

by Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

About this product

5 pack | 250mg CBD | Premium Vegan & Gluten-Free Jellies | Premium Cannabis-derived CBD is blended into our sweet, juicy Marionberry, Raspberry Lemonade, and Blood Orange Jellies to provide a relaxing, non-psychoactive experience.
About this brand

Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.

Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.

Feel the VIBE!