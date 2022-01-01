Mellow Vibes Jelly Single 1:1 Blood Orange | Up To 50mg THC CBD
About this product
Infused with CBD and hybrid THC distillate, in a balanced 1:1 ratio, offering psychoactive effects, while promoting tranquility.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 50mg CBD & 50mg THC
Total per piece: 50mg CBD & 50mg THC
Pieces per package: 1
Mellow Vibes succulent Blood Orange jellies are prized for their rich, ruby red color and sweet citrus, dark orange robust flavor.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 50mg CBD & 50mg THC
Total per piece: 50mg CBD & 50mg THC
Pieces per package: 1
Mellow Vibes succulent Blood Orange jellies are prized for their rich, ruby red color and sweet citrus, dark orange robust flavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.
Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
Feel the VIBE!
Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
Feel the VIBE!