Mellow Vibes Mojo is a cannabis-infused premium vegan elixir. This elixir has mouthwatering flavors, is easy to digest, and is specially formulated with Sunflower Lecithin which provides an increased absorption rate.



Mojo flows through your body for easy dosing – the cleanest most discreet high available, ideal for heavy or light dosing, and celebrated for being the best “bang for your buck” product in our portfolio. Perfect for mixing into beverages, recipes, or by the spoonful, so delicious.



Shelf life: 12 months

Activation: 30-70 mins

Total per bottle: 1000mg THC

Bottle size: 4oz

Dosing: 1/2 teaspoon, approx 20mg of THC



Flavor: Raspberry Lemonade

Strain: Lemon Jack | Sativa



This delicious elixir has a refreshing taste of tangy, tart, and sweet fresh summer raspberry & old county lemonade, your all-time favorite, all grown up.

