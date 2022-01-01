About this product
Blaze premium fair-trade singles are crafted with Guittard chocolate and local ingredients. These small-batch bars are tempered, dose consistently, and taste wonderful. Each bar has sunflower lecithin, which increases the absorption rate into the body. They come in break-apart serving sizes, the perfect way to medicate.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 45-120 mins
Total per package: 50mg THC
Weight: 5.1 gram
Vegan-friendly bacon bits meld with rich maple syrup and dark chocolate in this incredible bar; take yourself on a taste adventure! – Dark Chocolate, Vegan.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.
Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
Feel the VIBE!
