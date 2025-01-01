About this product
Mellow Vibes Mojo 1:1 Concord Grape 4oz 1000mg THC & CBD
About this strain
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesAnxious
- Feelings:HappyUpliftedRelaxed
- Helps with:AnxietyStressDepression
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneMyrceneHumulene
Grape OG effects are mostly energizing.
Grape OG potency is higher THC than average.
Grape OG is a indica-dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Grape Romulan and Tahoe OG Kush. Bred by The Cali Connection, Grape OG is 16% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginner cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Grape OG effects make them feel happy, relaxed, and euphoric. Medical marijuana patients often choose Grape OG when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, fatique, and headaches. The dominant terpene of this cannabis strain is myrcene. Grape OG features an aroma of floral grape with a flavor profile of fruit and lemon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Grape OG, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.