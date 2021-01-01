Enjoy the taste of fresh mango and succulent guava in this delicious elixir that is well balanced and refreshing.



Enjoy the taste of fresh mango and succulent guava in this delicious elixir that is well balanced and refreshing.



This elixir has mouthwatering flavors, is easy to digest, and is specially formulated with Sunflower Lecithin which provides an increased absorption rate.



Mojo flows through your body for easy dosing – the cleanest most discreet high available, ideal for heavy or light dosing, and celebrated for being the best “bang for your buck” product in our portfolio. Perfect for mixing into beverages, recipes, or by the spoonful, so delicious.