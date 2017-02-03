Mellow Vibes Jellies 1:1 Sour Blueberry 10 Pack 100mg
by Mellow Vibes
HybridTHC 15%CBD —
Strain rating:
About this product
These refreshingly delicious jellies are made with real fruit and infused with a strain-specific cannabinoid hybrid distillate with live resin terps to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer. Our jellies are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or corn syrup.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 15-60 mins
Total per 1:1 package: 100mg THC & 100mg CBD
Total per 1:1 piece: 10mg THC & 10mg CBD
Pieces per package: 10
Flavor: Blueberry
Strain: Blueberry OG | Hybrid
Our Blueberry jellies are tangy, tart, and sweet lip-smacking goodness, they evoke fresh summer blueberries in every bite. Your all-time favorite, all grown up
About this strain
Blueberry OG is a DJ Short Blueberry phenotype with exceptional CBD yielding qualities combined with the indica-dominant legend, OG Kush. This potent, award-winning union doesn’t pack much in the way of psychoactivity, but its anti-anxiety and anti-inflammatory effects make up for any lack of headiness. With flavors of sweet camphor and sandalwood, this strain elevates the consumer's mood and promotes an overall sense of well being.
Blueberry OG effects
Reported by real people like you
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
81% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
63% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
41% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
7% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
23% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
20% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
15% | medium
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Mellow Vibes
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.
Mellow Vibes is found in Oregon, Nevada & California dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
#UnleashYourVibe #Mellowvated #GetVibin
