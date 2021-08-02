These refreshingly delicious jellies are made with real fruit and infused with a strain-specific cannabinoid hybrid distillate with live resin terps to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer. Our jellies are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or corn syrup.



Shelf life: 12 months

Activation: 15-60 mins

Total per 1:1 package: 100mg THC & 100mg CBD

Total per 1:1 piece: 10mg THC & 10mg CBD

Pieces per package: 10



Flavor: Cherry

Strain: Cherry Pie | Hybrid



Our Cherry 1:1 jellies are tangy, tart, and sour lip-smacking goodness, they evoke fresh summer cherries in every bite. Your all-time favorite, all grown up