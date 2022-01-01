These refreshingly delicious jellies are made with real fruit and infused with a strain-specific cannabinoid hybrid distillate with live resin terps to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer. Our jellies are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or corn syrup.



Shelf life: 12 months

Activation: 15-60 mins

Total per package: 100mg THC

Total per piece: 10mg THC

Pieces per package: 10



Flavor: Green Apple

Strain: GS Cookies | Indica



Mellow Vibes Green Apple jellies evoke the nostalgia of sweet Granny Smith apples, they have a delicious flavor.