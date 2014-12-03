About this product
These refreshingly delicious jellies are made with real fruit and infused with a strain-specific cannabinoid hybrid distillate with live resin terps to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer. Our jellies are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or corn syrup.
Raspberry Lemonade
Mellow Vibes Raspberry Lemonade jellies are tangy, tart, and sweet lip-smacking goodness, they evoke fresh summer raspberry’s & old county lemonade in every bite. Your all-time favorite, all grown up.
Specs:
Strain: Lemon Jack
Dominance: Sativa
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 15-60 mins
Total Per Package: 100mg THC
Total Per Serving: 10mg THC
Available: Single & 5 Pack
Ingredients:
Beet Sugar, Invert Syrup (Beet sugar, Citric acid), Water, Pectin, Fruit Puree, Shortening Flakes (Hydrogenated Palm Kernel Oil, Soy Lecithin), Cannabis Extract with Live Resin Cannabis Derived Terpenes, Natural Flavoring, Citric Acid, and Tartaric Acid.
About this strain
While Lemon Jack has yet to earn the reputation of its father, Jack Herer, this sativa deserves some respect. A potent strain featuring a distinct, chemical-like lemon smell, Lemon Jack has strong psychoactive effects. Focused and energizing, this strain’s effects draw from both its Jack Herer and Lemon Kush heritage. Like a strong cup of coffee, Lemon Jack is a daytime strain. Patients who suffer from headaches and fatigue tend to find relief with this strain, though it may not be the best choice for those who suffer from anxiety.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes is found in Oregon, Nevada & California dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
