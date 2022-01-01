Mellow Vibes Peaces Blue Raspberry Hard Candy | 10 Pack | 50mg
About this product
Mellow Vibes Peaces (MVPs) are the Jolliest sweet hard candies on the market. They are infused with hybrid distillate that evokes a vibe unique to each consumer.
Shelf life: 18 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 50mg THC
Total per piece: 5mg THC
Pieces per package: 10
Mellow Vibes Blue Raspberry hard candies are infused with sweet blueberries and full of lightly sweet raspberry notes. That fun & bold flavor that streaks your tongue and gushes around your mouth with flavor.
Shelf life: 18 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 50mg THC
Total per piece: 5mg THC
Pieces per package: 10
Mellow Vibes Blue Raspberry hard candies are infused with sweet blueberries and full of lightly sweet raspberry notes. That fun & bold flavor that streaks your tongue and gushes around your mouth with flavor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.
Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
Feel the VIBE!
Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
Feel the VIBE!