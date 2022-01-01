Mellow Vibes Peaces (MVPs) are the Jolliest sweet hard candies on the market. They are infused with hybrid distillate that evokes a vibe unique to each consumer.



Shelf life: 18 months

Activation: 40-70 mins

Total per package: 50mg THC

Total per piece: 5mg THC

Pieces per package: 10



Mellow Vibes Blue Raspberry hard candies are infused with sweet blueberries and full of lightly sweet raspberry notes. That fun & bold flavor that streaks your tongue and gushes around your mouth with flavor.

