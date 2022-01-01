Mellow Vibes Peaces Sour Apple Hard Candy | 10 Pack | 50mg
About this product
Mellow Vibes Peaces (MVPs) are the Jolliest sweet hard candies on the market. They are infused with hybrid distillate that evokes a vibe unique to each consumer.
Shelf life: 18 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 50mg THC
Total per piece: 5mg THC
Pieces per package: 10
A blend of apple and tartness to give that classic sour green apple experience that will make your mouth water every time you think about them.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.
Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
