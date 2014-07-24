About this product
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 15-60 mins
Total per package: 100mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 10
Flavor: Sour Tropical Fusion
Strain: Maui Wowie | Sativa
Mellow Vibes Tropical Fusion jellies have a mix of sour pineapple, mango, and sweet papaya, it has a delicious tropical flavor that will swiftly evoke the beach when experienced.
About this strain
Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
Mellow Vibes is found in Oregon, Nevada & California dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
