These refreshingly delicious sour jellies are made with real fruit and infused with a strain-specific cannabinoid hybrid distillate with live resin terps to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer. Our jellies are vegan, gluten-free, and contain no artificial flavors, colors, or corn syrup.



Shelf life: 12 months

Activation: 15-60 mins

Total per package: 100mg THC

Total per piece: 10mg THC

Pieces per package: 10



Flavor: Sour Watermelon

Strain: Runtz | Hybrid



Mellow Vibes Sour Watermelon jellies are fresh, green, and fruity with cucumber notes, the perfect amount of sweet, they are incredibly mouthwatering and scream SUMMER.