About this product
These refreshingly fruity jellies are infused with a cannabinoid hybrid distillate to deliver a vibe unique to each consumer.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 50mg THC
Total per piece: 50mg THC
Pieces per package: 1
Mellow Vibes Mixed Berry jellies are jam-packed with cranberry, strawberry, and raspberry flavors. When we combine these incredible fruit flavors, you get a unique and incredible profile of sweetness and tartness.
About this brand
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes was founded in 2017. We are obsessed with crafting delicious edibles & elixirs that evoke experiences to inspire and connect us all. We offer a robust lineup of artisanal edible & elixir options, available in a variety of flavors, doses and CBD/THC ratios.
Mellow Vibes & Blaze Chocolates are found in Oregon and Nevada recreational dispensaries. Check the store finder on our website for a dispensary near you.
Feel the VIBE!
