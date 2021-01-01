Loading…
Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates

Mellow Vibes Jellies | 1:1 CBD THC Jellies | 5 Pack Mango Guava | Up To 50mg Each

About this product

Infused with CBD and hybrid THC distillate, in a balanced 1:1 ratio, offering psychoactive effects, while promoting tranquility.

Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 50mg CBD & 50mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg CBD & 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 5

Enjoy the taste of fresh mango and succulent guava in this mouth-watering jelly that is well balanced and the refreshing flavor that evokes the tropics.
