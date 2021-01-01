Mellow Vibes Edibles | Blaze Chocolates
Mellow Vibes Jellies | 1:1 CBD THC Jellies | 5 Pack Watermelon | Up To 50mg Each
About this product
Infused with CBD and hybrid THC distillate, in a balanced 1:1 ratio, offering psychoactive effects, while promoting tranquility.
Shelf life: 12 months
Activation: 40-70 mins
Total per package: 50mg CBD & 50mg THC
Total per piece: 10mg CBD & 10mg THC
Pieces per package: 5
Mellow Vibes Watermelon jellies are fresh, green, and fruity with cucumber notes, the perfect amount of sweet, they are incredibly mouthwatering and scream SUMMER.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!