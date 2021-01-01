About this product

This highly sought after strain is potent, sweet, and effective. A thin layer of terpene-rich trichomes drench every concentrated nug, leaving behind a sticky trail of crystallized resin when broken up by hand. Cherry Pie’s unique terpene profile makes it a pallet pleasing delight, weaving fruity and sour flavors perfectly through this cherry strain.Cherry Pie is a delight, and its strong sweet genetics make this strain the perfect companion to unwind. This strain’s sweet exterior is beautifully balanced with earthy harmony, only adding to it’s signature fruit aroma.