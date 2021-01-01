Bliss Herbal
About this product
This highly sought after strain is potent, sweet, and effective. A thin layer of terpene-rich trichomes drench every concentrated nug, leaving behind a sticky trail of crystallized resin when broken up by hand. Cherry Pie’s unique terpene profile makes it a pallet pleasing delight, weaving fruity and sour flavors perfectly through this cherry strain.Cherry Pie is a delight, and its strong sweet genetics make this strain the perfect companion to unwind. This strain’s sweet exterior is beautifully balanced with earthy harmony, only adding to it’s signature fruit aroma.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!