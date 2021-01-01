Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Bliss Herbal

Bliss Herbal

Golden Pineapple Hemp Flower

Buy Here

About this product

These beautiful buds are just bursting with flavor, and notes of exotic fruits blend harmoniously with the strain’s famous Diesel genetics. Not only is this strain pleasing on the pallet, but Golden Pineapple is a glittering knockout. This dazzling flower shimmers with golden trichomes, adding a splash of warmth and beauty to your day as it melts your worries away. Get ready to bask in the uplifting calm of Golden Pineapple, and allow this indulgent strain to transport your mind and body to a state of pure enlightened awareness.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!