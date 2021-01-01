About this product

Get ready to clear your mind and invite joy and inspiration in with Blissherbal’s go-to strain for balanced all-day relaxation. This upbeat hemp flower comes to you directly from the rich soils of our organic Oregon hemp farms, and the moment you start these dense buds you will understand what makes Green Goddess a customer favorite. With a robust and balanced profile of spiced earth and sweet citrus fruit, get ready for lift-off as this unique strain fills your mind with creative juices while keeping your feet firmly planted on the ground.