About this product
Available in 10mg and 15mg.
Variety of flavors including Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cotton Candy, Orange Cream, Raspberry, Horchata, Strawberry Kiwi, Key Lime Pie, Root Beer, Peach, Cherry, Caramel Apple and more.
Wholesale and white label available.
Variety of flavors including Watermelon, Strawberry, Blueberry, Cotton Candy, Orange Cream, Raspberry, Horchata, Strawberry Kiwi, Key Lime Pie, Root Beer, Peach, Cherry, Caramel Apple and more.
Wholesale and white label available.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!