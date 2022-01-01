About this product
Named after the Humboldt County area code where it was first discovered, 707 remains a heady hybrid strain offering top-of-the-line terpene taste with equally appeasing THC effects. Growing from a delicate cross between Sour Diesel, OG Kush and Master Kush, 707 offers a well-balanced blend of sweet and earthy with a savory citrus terpene taste.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Cured Resin: Hand-selected plants are masterfully trimmed and cured to yield consistently smooth richness and satisfying nuanced flavor. CO2-extracted oil is skillfully blended with ultra-premium distillate for enhanced potency.


Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.