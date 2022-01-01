About this product
This balanced hybrid delivers rounded body relaxation and functional cerebral uplift without sedation, plus delectable flavor: The heavy base of pine and earth is peppered with notes of spice and floral hints.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
BLOOM FARMS
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.