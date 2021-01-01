About this product

Choco Chem an invigorating indica cross between Chamba and Chem 91. Possessing a fiery green flower with spicy scents of sweet tobacco, Choco Chem encourages heavy relaxation with a surprising burst of creativity and strong hints of uplifting euphoria. This indica strain is said to keep stressful and depressive thoughts at bay and stimulate appetite. It’s often used by those struggling with sleepless nights.