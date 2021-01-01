Loading…
Logo for the brand BLOOM FARMS

BLOOM FARMS

Choco Chem - Premium Sun-Grown Flower

About this product

Choco Chem an invigorating indica cross between Chamba and Chem 91. Possessing a fiery green flower with spicy scents of sweet tobacco, Choco Chem encourages heavy relaxation with a surprising burst of creativity and strong hints of uplifting euphoria. This indica strain is said to keep stressful and depressive thoughts at bay and stimulate appetite. It’s often used by those struggling with sleepless nights.
