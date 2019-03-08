BLOOM FARMS
Citral Glue PAX Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
Citral Glue effects
55 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
36% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
34% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
7% of people report feeling headache
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
16% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
Depression
12% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
