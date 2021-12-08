Dosilato (Indica) Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds - 0.5g PAX Pod
by Bloom Farms
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
About this strain
Dolato effects
Reported by real people like you
94 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
43% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!