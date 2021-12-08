Indica-heavy Dosilato delivers calming happiness to induce sweet relaxation that’s not too sedating. With hints of flowery herb, its comforting bouquet entices the nose, while notes of sweet dessert over a pungent base of gas and pine please the palate.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.

