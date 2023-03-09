Clean, fresh pine with accents of tree fruit give this earthy hybrid a pleasing bouquet. But hang on... It's smooth and hits the head fast. Then the buzzy euphoria drips into heavy body relaxation and a state of pure happiness and stillness to nurture creative thought and presence.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.

