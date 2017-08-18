BLOOM FARMS
East Coast Sour Diesel - Premium Sun-Grown Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
East Coast Sour Diesel remains a tried and true sativa that provides fast-acting, high-energy effects and robust notes of earthy citrus. This sativa flower features large and luscious forest-green leaves covered in sticky, crystalline trichomes. East Coast Sour Diesel is renowned for bringing on heavy hits of euphoria and an uplifting creative buzz while fighting feelings of fatigue and soothing stressful and depressive thoughts.
ECSD effects
Reported by real people like you
180 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
51% of people report feeling energetic
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
15% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
28% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
