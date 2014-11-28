BLOOM FARMS
Fire OG Single Origin Era Pod
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
Fire OG, one of the most potent OG strains, is a robust cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Producing a potent lemon aroma, this indica-dominant hybrid ignites immediate cerebral effects, including a burst of creativity and waves of euphoric bliss. Fire OG is often chosen to encourage restful sleep and to calm anxious thoughts, making it a well-rounded choice for any time of day.
Fire OG effects
Reported by real people like you
781 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Hungry
26% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
32% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
23% of people say it helps with depression
