About this product

Fire OG, one of the most potent OG strains, is a robust cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Producing a potent lemon aroma, this indica-dominant hybrid ignites immediate cerebral effects, including a burst of creativity and waves of euphoric bliss. Fire OG is often chosen to encourage restful sleep and to calm anxious thoughts, making it a well-rounded choice for any time of day.