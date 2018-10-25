Loading…
Logo for the brand BLOOM FARMS

BLOOM FARMS

Do-Si-Do - Ultra-Premium Flower

IndicaTHC 20%CBD

We’re going back to our roots. With BLOOM FARMS FLOWER, a classic experience feels new again. Meticulously tested for quality, safety and consistency, our California-crafted ultra-premium flower begins with hand-selected plants harvested at peak flavor and freshness. Taste the quality. Share the love.

651 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
36% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
15% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!