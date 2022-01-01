About this product
Sativa-leaning Ghost Train Haze offers classic sativa notes of pine and earth with touches of citrus. The strong cerebral euphoria and energy boost are great daytime motivators for creative pursuits.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.