About this product
This well-balanced cross of OG Kush and GG offers fun flavor and gratifying hybrid effects. The name and the fruity scent hint at its spicy berry flavor, which will entice you into an initial focus mental uplift that shifts into a functional full-body haze.
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.