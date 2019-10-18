About this product

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is a Cannabis Cup Award-winning cross between OG Kush and Durban Poison. Sweet and savory, with delectable purple leaves coated in bright orange hairs, GSC has gained great popularity for its blissful mood-boosts and heavenly euphoric feel. Its heavy indica-dominant experience offers intense relaxation with a warm, tingly body effect. Enjoy at the end of the day to wind down and encourage restful sleep.