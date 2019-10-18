BLOOM FARMS
GSC - Premium Sun-Grown Flower
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product
GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is a Cannabis Cup Award-winning cross between OG Kush and Durban Poison. Sweet and savory, with delectable purple leaves coated in bright orange hairs, GSC has gained great popularity for its blissful mood-boosts and heavenly euphoric feel. Its heavy indica-dominant experience offers intense relaxation with a warm, tingly body effect. Enjoy at the end of the day to wind down and encourage restful sleep.
GSC effects
Reported by real people like you
4,816 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
60% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
28% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
