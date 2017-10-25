BLOOM FARMS
Hades OG - Ultra-Premium Flower
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
About this product
Hades OG, plucked straight from the depths of the soil underworld, brings a potent punch and dazzlingly dark-colored flower leaves. Picked most commonly for its uplifting and tingly effects, this indica-heavy strain is said to ease head tension and eye strain, stimulate appetite and relieve stressful thoughts and sleep troubles. It also exhibits a delightful citrus OG Kush aroma and sweet undertones that perfectly complement its physical relaxation and mood-boosting euphoria.
Hades OG effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
50% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
33% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
16% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
16% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
