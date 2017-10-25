About this product

Hades OG, plucked straight from the depths of the soil underworld, brings a potent punch and dazzlingly dark-colored flower leaves. Picked most commonly for its uplifting and tingly effects, this indica-heavy strain is said to ease head tension and eye strain, stimulate appetite and relieve stressful thoughts and sleep troubles. It also exhibits a delightful citrus OG Kush aroma and sweet undertones that perfectly complement its physical relaxation and mood-boosting euphoria.