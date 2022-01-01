Delectable flavor notes from Wedding Cake and Gelato #33 linger in this indica-leaning cross. Think vanilla, cream and sugar confections with a tinge of herb. Strong physical and mental relaxation make Ice Cream Cake a great evening “dessert.”



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.