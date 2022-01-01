About this product
Expect a full tank of sharp focus, creativity and productive energy with this sativa-leaning hybrid. The complex flavor—sour notes over an earthy gas base—hints to its high-octane boost that’ll fuel a big day of getting things done.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Cured Resin: Hand-selected plants are masterfully trimmed and cured to yield consistently smooth richness and satisfying nuanced flavor. CO2-extracted oil is skillfully blended with ultra-premium distillate for enhanced potency.
Tasting notes: Gassy, sour, earthy
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.