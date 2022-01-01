With alternating flavors of sweet lime and savory pastry with sharp hints of tart lemon, this strain’s name is no-brainer. Hybrid mind and body effects make this one a treat any time of the day.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.