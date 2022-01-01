Rare, prized and pedigreed (it's thought to be a cross of LA Confidential and OG Kush), this super-potent indica is high—in THC—and mighty and best reserved for lazy days and restless nights. Its base of strong gas and pine is infused with herbal notes and hints of pepper.



Hand-selected plants are masterfully trimmed and cured to yield consistently smooth richness and satisfying nuanced flavor. CO2-extracted oil is skillfully blended with ultra-premium distillate for enhanced potency.



Tasting notes: Gassy, earthy, pine, herbal, peppery