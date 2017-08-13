BLOOM FARMS
Lemon Cake - Ultra-Premium Flower
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
The frosty moss-green buds of Lemon Cake satisfy with memorable flavor—a tasty balance of diesel and citrus—and a hefty punch of quick-acting uplift. With pleasing mind and body effects, this sativa-heavy strain is often chosen by those seeking a sense of overall happiness and elevated energy for an upbeat, positive, productive day.
Lemon Cake effects
Happy
42% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
39% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
13% of people say it helps with depression
