About this product
The intense bouquet of clean, crisp lemon rings through this earthy, piney pleaser. Although it's sativa-dominant, this strain offers sustained bodily relaxation on top of the expected emotional uplift.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.