About this strain
Magic Melon
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
Magic Melon effects
20 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
35% of people report feeling aroused
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
10% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
10% of people say it helps with stress
Fatigue
5% of people say it helps with fatigue
About this brand
BLOOM FARMS
Our mission is to bring safe and enjoyable products to people who use cannabis as part of a healthy, fulfilling lifestyle.