Sativa-dominant OG Fuel is named for its potent OG effects and lingering gasoline undertones, which are lightened by notes of pine and sharp citrus. The heady high nurtures introspection as deep as the physical comfort you'll feel.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.