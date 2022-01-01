Happy, uplifting, refreshing... this sativa-learning strain is a great pick-me-up that’s strong in citrus flavor and aroma. The euphoric effects give a jolt of inspiring energy and a positive spin on a day of getting things done.



Bloom Farms Single Origin Live Resin with Liquid Diamonds: Flavorsome extract of fresh-frozen flower transports you to the moment of harvest with exquisite terpene brilliance. The purity and clarity of Liquid Diamonds elevates potency without skewing the freshest expression of the plant.