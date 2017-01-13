Loading…
Logo for the brand BLOOM FARMS

BLOOM FARMS

Purple Goo Single Origin Era Pod

Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD

About this product

With a flowery, piney bouquet, Purple Goo delivers a sweet-tasting indica experience. Initial mental uplift shifts into a satisfying state of relaxation and sedation, making it an ideal counterbalance to tension while enhancing appetite and restful sleep. Purple Goo is a favorite among those with chronic pain, stress and insomnia.

Purple Goo effects

61 people told us about effects:
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
27% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
