BLOOM FARMS
Purple Goo Single Origin Era Pod
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
About this product
With a flowery, piney bouquet, Purple Goo delivers a sweet-tasting indica experience. Initial mental uplift shifts into a satisfying state of relaxation and sedation, making it an ideal counterbalance to tension while enhancing appetite and restful sleep. Purple Goo is a favorite among those with chronic pain, stress and insomnia.
Purple Goo effects
61 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
27% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
24% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
